Mixtape: I've Got Dreams | 2011.04
You are loved, you are loved, you are really, really loved. Sad bastard music, after the jump.
I've Got Dreams mixtape: ZIP
1. Little Scream - "The Heron and the Fox": mp3
2. Lia Ices - "Love is Won"
3. Gorky's Zygotic Mynci - "Face like Summer"
4. North Highlands - "Sugar Lips": mp3
5. The Sweet Hurt - "Part of Me": mp3
6. The Lake Poets - "How Do You Love Me?": mp3
7. Robin Pecknold - "Derwentwater Stones": mp3
8. Simone White - "You Are Loved"
9. We/Or/Me - "Aimless Day"
10. Andrew Olsen - "Hello Lovely": mp3
11. Charlie Wadhams - "Arranging My Life": mp3
12. Carl Hauck - "Marital Riesling": mp3
Cover art by David Greenwald