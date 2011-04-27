Mixtape: I've Got Dreams | 2011.04

You are loved, you are loved, you are really, really loved. Sad bastard music, after the jump.

I've Got Dreams mixtape: ZIP

1. Little Scream - "The Heron and the Fox": mp3

2. Lia Ices - "Love is Won"

3. Gorky's Zygotic Mynci - "Face like Summer"

4. North Highlands - "Sugar Lips": mp3

5. The Sweet Hurt - "Part of Me": mp3

6. The Lake Poets - "How Do You Love Me?": mp3

7. Robin Pecknold - "Derwentwater Stones": mp3

8. Simone White - "You Are Loved"

9. We/Or/Me - "Aimless Day"

10. Andrew Olsen - "Hello Lovely": mp3

11. Charlie Wadhams - "Arranging My Life": mp3

12. Carl Hauck - "Marital Riesling": mp3

Cover art by David Greenwald