New Music: Zachary Cale - 'Hello Oblivion'

I was going to delete this e-mail, like I do nearly every e-mail these days. Why didn't I? Sometimes you win the lottery. Zachary Cale is a Brooklyn songwriter of uncommon power, whose Americana opus "Hello Oblivion" evokes the Beatles' "Julia" by way of Dylan's warped croon and balances flawlessly between beautiful acoustic guitar work and a thunderous climax. Take a deep breath for this one.

Zachary Cale - "Hello Oblivion": mp3

(Noise of Welcome is due May 17; the LP release is limited to 400 copies)

Photo by Alfra Martini