News + Links: Britt Daniel, Junior Boys, Bill Callahan



Spoon / photo by David Greenwald

Britt Daniel sings with Heavenly States: Interesting to hear the Spoon frontman in the context of an initially generic Starbucks folk-rocker, but things get better toward the end. [You Ain't No Picasso]

Junior Boys drop 9-minute single: It's All True is out June 14. Remember how great this band is? No? Here's "Banana Ripple."

Junior Boys - Banana Ripple by DominoRecordCo

Cokemachineglow reviews Bill Callahan's Apocalypse: Lindsay Zoladz offers a thorough, absorbing take on one of my favorite albums of the year. [Cokemachineglow]

And the Rumpus interviews Bill Callahan: I love that there is no virtually no difference between Bill Callahan, profound lyricist, and Bill Callahan, affable interview subject. [The Rumpus]