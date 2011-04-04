Tonight in L.A.: L.A. Unheard @ the Echoplex with Puro Instinct, So Many Wizards

Tonight, Brand X presents its second L.A. Unheard concert based on my weekly column. The bands: Puro Instinct, whose new album fulfills the promise of the early EPs and should mainline right to your dream-pop pleasure centers, and So Many Wizards, who don't have a new record to gush over but are nevertheless tremendous. The price: Free! Seriously. Because we love you.

In other words: come to the show! And go click on Brand X! Ask nice and I might buy you a beer.

Puro Instinct - "Stilyagi": mp3

So Many Wizards - "Nico": mp3

More L.A. tour dates on the ongoing calendar, which you can add to Gcal, etc.