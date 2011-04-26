Video: Chad VanGaalen plays 'Sara,' shows off studio

In our post-Altered Zones era, when recording yourself turning on a guitar amp and eating a bag of chips is probably considered "art-rock," Chad VanGaalen is a damn Renaissance man. I linked to this VBS.tv clip last week, but the trip to his home studio is worth watching again: put on one of his records and then watch him showcase his homemade instruments (an analog drum machine!) and the sources of his surreal sounds. Then just listen to the guy sing. Shit's unfair. Related: Chad has movie-star teeth! Diaper Island is out on Sub Pop on May 17.



Chad VanGaalen - "Sara": mp3