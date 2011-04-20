Video: Tokyo Police Club - 'Wait Up (Boots of Danger)' (Live)

TOKYO POLICE CLUB - Wait Up (Boots of Danger) from Mitch Fillion (southernsouls.ca) on Vimeo.

Before Coachella, I thought to myself/said to anyone who would listen, "Wish Tokyo Police was playing Coachella again instead of the Strokes and their shitty new album, ugh," and then the Strokes played the most effortlessly rock 'n' roll set of the whole weekend. Nevertheless! Here's Tokyo Police Club playing my favorite Tokyo Police Club song thanks to fine videographer and fellow Canadian Southern Souls.