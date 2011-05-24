First Look: Swimclub - 'Funhouse for Friends'

Brooklyn act Swimclub's Funhouse for Friends is a pretty great crash course in pop history. Singer Gene Davenport, Morrissey perched on his shoulder, intones his way through a few generations of rock 'n' roll music -- highlight "What You Want" offers handclaps, romantic befuddlement and '50s guitars; "El Lamento!" brings in the '80s synths; "Never Tried" dips into post-punk. But the band's textbook dives never go deep enough to distract from tunes catchy enough to win a Gold Glove and moving enough to wallow away your workweek woes. The self-released EP is out now.

Swimclub - "She's a Teaser": mp3