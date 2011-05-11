New Music: Bos Angeles - 'Beach Slalom'

Name your band Bos Angeles and call your debut track "Beach Slalom" and you might as well send Gorilla Vs. Bear a birthday cake along with your press email. But despite the band's potentially pandering name choices, there's no sun and surf in "Beach Slalom": it's a brittle piece of Joy Division-style post-punk, with real edge (that'd be the drummer) behind the of-the-moment guitar tones. It's also shockingly excellent. There's still time to call the next track "Garage Despair," fellas.

Bos Angeles - "Beach Slalom": mp3

(via Bandcamp)