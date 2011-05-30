This Week's Shows: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr., Amor de Dias, Aberdeen



The Clientele / photo by David Greenwald

Here are my L.A. concert recommendations, short and sweet, for the week. Only things I actually would like to see. On days with multiple listings, they’re in descending order of priority. Click below to add the ongoing calendar to your Google Calendar, iCal, etc.

Monday, May 30: High Highs ascend at Bardot; Wake Up Lucid sizzles at the Echo.

Tuesday, May 31: Seapony plays a Tiger Trap tribute twee jams at the Echo.

Thursday, June 2: Army Navy at the Silverlake Lounge; White Hinterland at the Echo.

Friday, June 3: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr. at the Echo; Little Scream and the Antlers at the El Rey.

Saturday, June 4: Amor de Dias (Alasdair from the Clientele) at the Satellite.

Sunday, June 5: Twee legends Aberdeen and 14 Iced Bears at the Echo; Stornoway and Sea of Bees at the Troubadour.

Amor de Dias - "Bunhill Fields": mp3

Seapony - "Blue Star": mp3

More: Tour Dates