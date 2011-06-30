New Music: Lambchop - 'Came Home Late'

"Came Home Late" sounds surreally vintage -- more early Microphones (and shitty microphones) than the full-bodied orchestral affairs of recent Lambchop. The song arrives on the band's archival collection Turd Goes Back: Essential Tracks from Secret Secret Sourpuss & Big Tussy, released via Grapefruit Records' subscription series. Though it looks like we'll go the year without an album proper from Kurt Wagner and Co., his KORT project -- a collection of forgotten country classics -- is also worth a spin while we wait for a follow-up to the immaculate OH (Ohio).

Lambchop - "Came Home Late": mp3

Previously: Live: Lambchop at Echoplex, 10.02.08

Photo by David Greenwald