New Music: Love Of Everything - 'Three Way Answers'

Love of Everything's new EP may be the product of an indie lifer, not to mention a recent divorcee, but Bobby Burg's latest project nevertheless bristles with adolescent energy. (And Revenge of the Nerds-y vocals.) "Three Way Answers" turns to the garage in the best possible way, spiking its sugar-rush melody with lo-fi edge and a break-up's bitterness.

Love of Everything - "Three Way Answers": mp3

(The Sooner I Wish EP is out Aug. 2 on Polyvinyl. Pre-order now.)