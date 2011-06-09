New Music: Porcelain Raft - 'Amateur's Feeling'

You know when writers make Kate Bush comparisons and they're lazy and irritating and you don't even bother to download the track? Maybe don't read anything else about Porcelain Raft. On the stormy, suffused "Amateur's Feeling," Mauro Remiddi's project is running up that hill directly to Hounds of Love as produced by the Radio Dept., all crackling drum machines and spider-spun melodies. The band just signed to the ever-venerable Secretly Canadian; look for a sophomore album later this year.

"Amateur's Feeling" by Porcelain Raft by DOJAGSC