This Week's Shows: Atlantic/Pacific, Marissa Nadler, Anna Calvi
Here are my L.A. concert recommendations, short and sweet, for the week. Only things I actually would like to see. On days with multiple listings, they’re in descending order of priority. Click below to add the ongoing calendar to your Google Calendar, iCal, etc.
Monday, June 6: Death Cab for Cutie @ the El Rey
Tuesday, June 7: Anna Calvi @ the Troubadour
Thursday, June 9: MatthewDavid @ Amoeba
Friday, June 10: Atlantic/Pacific @ Hotel Cafe
Saturday, June 11: Jenny and Johnny, La Sera @ Music Box; Marissa Nadler @ Bootleg Theater
Sunday, June 12: Times New Viking @ the Satellite
Trusss by Matthewdavid
Desire by Anna Calvi