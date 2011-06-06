This Week's Shows: Atlantic/Pacific, Marissa Nadler, Anna Calvi

Here are my L.A. concert recommendations, short and sweet, for the week. Only things I actually would like to see. On days with multiple listings, they’re in descending order of priority. Click below to add the ongoing calendar to your Google Calendar, iCal, etc.

Monday, June 6: Death Cab for Cutie @ the El Rey

Tuesday, June 7: Anna Calvi @ the Troubadour

Thursday, June 9: MatthewDavid @ Amoeba

Friday, June 10: Atlantic/Pacific @ Hotel Cafe

Saturday, June 11: Jenny and Johnny, La Sera @ Music Box; Marissa Nadler @ Bootleg Theater

Sunday, June 12: Times New Viking @ the Satellite

Trusss by Matthewdavid

Desire by Anna Calvi