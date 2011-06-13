This Week's Shows: L.A. Unheard, Bill Callahan, the Morning Benders



The Morning Benders / photo by David Greenwald

Here are my L.A. concert recommendations, short and sweet, for the week. Only things I actually would like to see. On days with multiple listings, they’re in descending order of priority. Click below to add the ongoing calendar to your Google Calendar, iCal, etc.

Monday, June 13: I hope you'll join me in happily attending the latest L.A. Unheard showcase, the free monthly new music series I'm booking at the Echoplex. Tonight's lineup: J. Irvin Dally, Big Moves and the One AM Radio, which should offer equal parts brisk indie-pop and sad-eyed songwriter poignance.

Tuesday, June 14: yOya, who should really be headlining Glastonbury, plays the Silverlake Lounge.

Thursday, June 16: Bill Callahan at the Troubadour. The last time I saw him here was a top five show of the year. I expect no less on his Apocalypse tour.

Saturday, June 18: Best Coast and the Morning Benders play the free Make Music Pasadena Festival; Baths and more electro pioneers explore the galaxy at the Friends of Friends party at the Echoplex.