A handful of Ryan Adams news

Photo by Justin McDougal via Flickr

* Over on Facebook, the DRA posted a handful of pictures of his recent U.K. tour with pretty heartwarming commentary.

* That tour saw the release of a 7", with new, Mandy Moore-featuring track "Empty Room." It's the first studio recording the couple has teamed up on, with Mrs. DRA joining an illustrious history of Adams harmonizers that range from Emmylou Harris to Rachel Yamagata to Norah Jones. Adams' Class Mythology EP was released earlier this year for Record Store Day; we're waiting on a collection of new, [correction: not Ethan] Glyn Johns-produced recordings, with no word in a while on the status of the Blackhole archival release (or the Neil Young-esque box set with Suicide Handbook, etc.). Given that Adams has been taking his self-released projects one step at a time, I'm guessing we can cross off seeing the unreleased stuff from our 2011 calendars.

* In May, he made a pair of Facebook comments that seem notable:

Ryan Adams ‎@Frank... the Cardinals are no more. Our bass player died after I stopped touring. It's not going to happen again. You will always have the records and live boots. Thanks for listening.

(News broke of bassist Chris Feinstein's untimely death in December 2009.)

The second: in the same thread, he noted that there is no Whiskeytown reunion in the works. So, solo Ryan, for the moment.

* Not an Adams fan yet? I wrote a (very) quick guide to his catalog on Tumblr.