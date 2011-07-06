Best of 2011: Songs of the Half-Year
20 2011 jams, in no particular order. (Just kidding. Of course they're in order. Not included: Destroyer and Radiohead, because I couldn't decide.)
Best of 2011: Songs of the Half-Year: ZIP
1. Little Scream - "The Heron and the Fox": mp3
2. MINKS - "Cemetery Rain": mp3
3. Craft Spells - "You Should Close the Door": mp3
4. Smith Westerns - "Weekend": mp3
5. Toro Y Moi - "How I Know"
6. High Highs - "Flowers Bloom": mp3
7. Bill Callahan - "Riding for the Feeling"
8. Anna Calvi - "Blackout"
9. Chad VanGaalen - "Sara": mp3
10. Junior Boys - "Banana Ripple"
11. Lia Ices - "Love Is Won": mp3
12. Puro Instinct - "Lost at Sea"
13. Fleet Foxes - "Helplessness Blues": mp3
14. Sondre Lerche - "Domino"
15. Jill Andrews - "Blue Sky"
16. Hi Ho Silver Oh - "Showers Without Warning": mp3
17. Seeker Lover Keeper - "Bridges Burned"
18. Zachary Cale - "Hello Oblivion": mp3
19. Eagle and Talon - "For the Bond"
20. Brave Irene - "No Fun"