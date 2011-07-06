20 2011 jams, in no particular order. (Just kidding. Of course they're in order. Not included: Destroyer and Radiohead, because I couldn't decide.)

Best of 2011: Songs of the Half-Year: ZIP

1. Little Scream - "The Heron and the Fox": mp3

2. MINKS - "Cemetery Rain": mp3

3. Craft Spells - "You Should Close the Door": mp3

4. Smith Westerns - "Weekend": mp3

5. Toro Y Moi - "How I Know"

6. High Highs - "Flowers Bloom": mp3

7. Bill Callahan - "Riding for the Feeling"

8. Anna Calvi - "Blackout"

9. Chad VanGaalen - "Sara": mp3

10. Junior Boys - "Banana Ripple"

11. Lia Ices - "Love Is Won": mp3

12. Puro Instinct - "Lost at Sea"

13. Fleet Foxes - "Helplessness Blues": mp3

14. Sondre Lerche - "Domino"

15. Jill Andrews - "Blue Sky"

16. Hi Ho Silver Oh - "Showers Without Warning": mp3

17. Seeker Lover Keeper - "Bridges Burned"

18. Zachary Cale - "Hello Oblivion": mp3

19. Eagle and Talon - "For the Bond"

20. Brave Irene - "No Fun"