Let's all tweet #Strangemercy a few more times, please

St. Vincent is launching the first single from her September-due Strange Mercy with a clever Twitter campaign: tweet the #strangemercy hashtag and eventually it'll unlock what looks like a debut MP3. But her label may have set the count a bit too high, given that it's now Day 3 and we're, uh, still tweeting. Let's knock this one out, Internet! Until then, enjoy the tongue-in-cheek promo videos, which reflect Annie Clark's skewed sense of humor perfectly and can be found in full on StrangeMercy.com. (Open letter to the universe: get Annie to score the Arrested Development movie. Maybe Michael Cera can make this happen?)