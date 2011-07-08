New Music: Chelsea Wolfe - 'Mer'

There's a lot to chew on in Chelsea Wolfe's reasonably revelatory Apokalypsis, so we'll start with the meat. "Mer" finds the L.A. goth (that strangest of oxymorons) singing from a distance, doubled and turned ghostly by filters; she's joined by electric guitars that uncoil like vipers and gymnastic percussion. "How can you leave me so?" she begs before an instrumental break lets the listener consider. It's a song I won't be leaving any time soon.

Chelsea Wolfe - "Mer": mp3

(Ἀποκάλυψις -- really -- is due Aug. 23 on Pendu Sound Recordings.)