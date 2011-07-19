New Music: Out Go the Lights - 'Pericles'

To call "Pericles" the best song named after a Greek statesman either showcases a sad deficit in Classical-minded indie rock or means I've somehow never heard the Mimsies classic "Themistocles." So let's just call "Pericles" one of the most thrilling indie rock songs of the year, an utterly enthusiastic guitar effort that's mostly Harlem Shakes, maybe a little bit Hold Steady and entirely worth your time.

Out Go the Lights - "Pericles": mp3

(Find more Out Go the Lights on Bandcamp)