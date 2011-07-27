New Music: The Rosie Taylor Project - 'Sleep'

"I'm the tongue in your French kiss," goes a saucy line in the Rosie Taylor Project's "Sleep." The song is otherwise the opposite of hot under the collar, all vintage Belle & Seb orchestration and cooing male-female vox more suited to combing a Borders (R.I.P.) than steaming up a club night. It's a sharper tune than anything on the band's '08 release The City Draws Maps; let's hope there's a like-minded album on the way to join this three-song single, which you can hear below. (via Eardrums)

<a href="http://therosietaylorproject.bandcamp.com/album/sleep-single">Sleep - Single by The Rosie Taylor Project</a>