New Music/Video: The History of Apple Pie - 'You're So Cool'

With its caveman rhythms and melodic lady-lo-fi sound, U.K. act The History of Apple Pie fits neatly next to the U.S.-bred Seapony or Tennis -- it's just better. "You're So Cool" adds mesmerizing harmonies and a Strokes-worthy lead guitar sound that pierces the proto-shoegaze production, simple touches that take the song from being another blog "jam" to thoroughly effective indie rock. We may not be so cool, but there's no doubt about the band.

You're So Cool by The History Of Apple Pie