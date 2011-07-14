Review: Eleanor Friedberger - 'Last Summer'



Photo by David Greenwald (via)



I reviewed the Fiery Furnaces singer's very strong solo debut for the L.A. Times:

Given the Fiery Furnaces’ obsessively prolific career -- member Matthew Friedberger is currently making his way through a multi-volume solo project -- it’s a wonder that Eleanor Friedberger's debut solo record, Last Summer, didn’t arrive many seasons ago. It took the brother-sister duo’s 2009 effort, Take Me Round Again, a collection of dueling covers of Furnaces originals, to reveal Eleanor’s solo ambitions; a surprisingly release-free 2010 finally gave her the chance to explore them.

Head to Pop & Hiss for the full review. Over on Vulture, Nitsuh Abebe has an interesting look at the album as a collection of New York-centric memories.

Eleanor Friedberger - "My Mistakes": mp3

(Last Summer is out now on Merge)