This Weekend's Shows: Lord Huron, Thurston Moore, Eleanor Friedberger



Lord Huron / photo by David Greenwald

Here are my Los Angeles recs for the coming days:

Friday: The Fiery Furnaces' Eleanor Friedberger wraps up her three-night Los Angeles run with a free show in the Origami Vinyl loft; Thurston Moore and Kurt Vile play the Troubadour.

Saturday: Lord Huron plays a free show at the Getty's Fridays Off the 405 series before heading off to summer festivals.

Sunday: Grass Widow brings its spiderweb guitars to the Echo.

Monday: Princeton pop off at the Troubadour; Stone Darling get funky, lo-fi style, at the Satellite.

Coming up in August: Future Ghost, Summer Darling @ Satellite 8/5, Deerhunter @ Wiltern 8/9, Califone @ Satellite, 8/14, John Vanderslice @ the Echo 8/26, Craft Spells, Seapony @ the Echo 8/28. Keep an eye on our ongoing concert calendar for every essential show.

Eleanor Friedberger - "My Mistakes": mp3

Lord Huron - "The Stranger": mp3