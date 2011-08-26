New Music: Ben Folds Five, Ryan Adams, Atlas Sound



Ben Folds / photo by the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

It was a big week for new songs! Here they are:

* Ben Folds Five's "House," the band's first release in a decade. They have two more coming on Fold's upcoming greatest hits plus a reunion album (!) in the works. It's a good song -- a little overblown and melodramatically arranged, but it mostly sounds like Ben Folds Five. Which is about as good as a band can sound. Hear it at NBC.com.

* Ryan Adams' "Lucky Now": the first track single from Ashes & Fire, is as somber and simple as promised. The new record will probably include 0 references to werewolves, for better or worse.

Lucky Now by ryanadams

* Atlas Sound, Bradford Cox's better-than-Deerhunter side-project (yes!), has a new record -- Parallax, no relation to Green Lantern, let's hope -- due Nov. 8. Here's the first single.

Atlas Sound - "Terra Incognita": mp3