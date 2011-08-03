New Music: Loney Dear - 'My Heart'

"My Heart," the Swedish Sufjan Stevens' first single from the October-due Hall Music, finds Loney Dear turning a little New Age. Though the rush of strings and reverb-drenched guitars are still soaked in the somber feel of 2009's Dear John, the sentiment is decidedly sweeter: "No sadness / no disappointments / no tiredness." Lest you think he's turned into Deepak Chopra, Emil Svanängen's vocals grow bold, even heated, a contrast that keeps the song from lulling you through a guided meditation. (A friendly reminder: Loney Dear's 2007 effort, Loney, Noir, is still a stone classic.)

<a href="http://loneydearmusic.bandcamp.com/album/hall-music">Hall Music by Loney Dear</a>

(Hall Music is due 10/4 on Polyvinyl)