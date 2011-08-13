Ryan Adams talks 'Ashes & Fire'

Here's the man himself on the new album, via Facebook:

New album is called "Ashes & Fire". It was produced by Glyn Johns ( rocknroll wizard & true gentleman). It has 11 songs on it. I played acoustic on all of them and sang and played live to tape. We recorded the album ALL 100 percent ANALOG ( 2" tape mixed to 1/4" ). A computer didn't touch this album. It has very few overdubs. I gave these songs the most consideration I have ever given and it is certainly the longest amount of time I've spent writing. It was made with total love. Very excited. XX

He's not the only one. Ashes & Fire is due Oct. 11 via Pax-Am/Capitol.