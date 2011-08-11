The PIAS warehouse fire: albums to buy to help indie labels

The London riots of the last week claimed at least one serious casualty: the PIAS warehouse that housed thousands of dollars' worth of independent label merchandise. Some of the labels included, per A2IM: 4AD, Beggars Group, Dead Oceans, Def Jux, Domino, Jagjaguwar, Matador, Ninja Tune, Polyvinyl, Rough Trade, Secretly Canadian, Side One Dummy, Silva Screen, Sub Pop, Too Pure, True Panther, Vagrant, Warp and XL. These are labels we know and love; the best way to help is to buy a download or five, giving them time and funds to replace the lost physical products.

Here's a handful of albums (out of many worthy options) to add to your catalog. I bought four Saturday Looks Good to Me albums last night and can't wait to dig in:

Secretly Canadian: Antony and the Johnsons - I Am a Bird Now + Jens Lekman - When I Said I Wanted To Be Your Dog

Polyvinyl: Japandroids - Post-Nothing + Mighty Clouds - s/t

Matador: Yo La Tengo - And Then Nothing Turned Itself Inside-Out + The New Pornographers - Together

And so on and so forth. Go spend some money, folks.