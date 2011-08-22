This Week's Shows: Stephen Malkmus, Fiona Apple, Craft Spells



The One AM Radio / by David Greenwald

Here are my L.A. concert recommendations, short and sweet, for the week. Only things I actually would like to see. On days with multiple listings, they’re in descending order of priority. Click below to add the ongoing calendar to your Google Calendar, iCal, etc.

Monday, August 22: Worthwhile garage-pop quartet Stone Darling continues its residency at the Satellite. Correatown brings its Grey's Anatomy-approved folk-pop to the Echo for Active Child's residency. Both free shows.

Tuesday, August 23: Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks promote Mirror Traffic at Amoeba Music with a free gig.

Wednesday, August 24: Fiona Apple makes a rare headlining appearance at Largo to benefit the Littlest Tumor Foundation. Maybe she'll actually play her own songs instead of the usual (and don't get me wrong, very welcome) jazz covers.

Friday, August 26: LA Font wraps up its Casey's residency downtown. Jon Brion plays Largo. John Vanderslice comes to the Echo.

Saturday, August 27: On a busy weekend, the best gig is DNTEL, the One AM Radio and Geotic (Baths' excellent ambient project) at the Echoplex. Jon Brion plays Largo; the Lonely Wild join Dodos at the Autry; at the Sunset Junction Festival, the Melvins lead an otherwise mediocre afternoon.

Sunday, August 28: Craft Spells and Seapony fuzz over the Echo. Uh Huh Her and Holly Miranda rock the Bootleg. And Sunset Junction, if you dare brave it, has a handful of sorta-stand-outs: Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, the Soft Pack and, uh, Rooney and Hanson. I'll be at the Echo.