Video Premiere: Summer Darling - 'My Reminder'

Summer Darling "My Reminder" (Official Video) from summer darling on Vimeo.

In which L.A.'s Summer Darling make a slasher-film-style case for not being their No. 1 fan. Which you might be anyway after hearing this song, or their self-titled album, which remains a free download and highly recommended by yours truly. The band's West Coast tour starts tonight -- dates after the jump.

8/12 Chico, CA @ Cafe Coda *

8/13 Portland, OR @ The Woods *

8/14 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey *

8/15 Portland, OR @ Langano Lounge

8/17 San Francisco, CA @ Dark Nights at Club Verdi **

8/23 Los Angeles, CA @ Harvard and Stone ^

* with Silian Rail

** with Silian Rail and Tartufi

^ with Damn Dogs