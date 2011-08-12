Video Premiere: Summer Darling - 'My Reminder'
Summer Darling "My Reminder" (Official Video) from summer darling on Vimeo.
In which L.A.'s Summer Darling make a slasher-film-style case for not being their No. 1 fan. Which you might be anyway after hearing this song, or their self-titled album, which remains a free download and highly recommended by yours truly. The band's West Coast tour starts tonight -- dates after the jump.
8/12 Chico, CA @ Cafe Coda *
8/13 Portland, OR @ The Woods *
8/14 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey *
8/15 Portland, OR @ Langano Lounge
8/17 San Francisco, CA @ Dark Nights at Club Verdi **
8/23 Los Angeles, CA @ Harvard and Stone ^
* with Silian Rail
** with Silian Rail and Tartufi
^ with Damn Dogs