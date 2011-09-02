FYF Fest: The Rawkblog Guide



Broken Social Scene at Coachella 2011 / photo by David Greenwald

Assuming Goldenvoice works its logistical magic, Saturday's FYF Fest could be the best non-SXSW music festival of the year. Below you'll find my planned itinerary; if you skip Olivia Tremor Control or Guided by Voices, it's time to consider your life choices. Look at this fucking lineup:

12:30 p.m. Twin Sister - Raphael's Stage

1:25 p.m. Avi Buffalo - Raphael's Stage (toss-up: 1:35 p.m. Mr. Heavenly - Leonardo's Stage)

2:50 p.m. Ty Segall - Michaelangelo's Stage (toss-up: Maintain position at Raphael's Stage for Olivia Tremor Control; actually, definitely do this)

3:35 p.m. Smith Westerns - Leonardo's Stage (toss-up: see above; now would be a good time to do drugs, if that's what you're into)

4:25 p.m. Olivia Tremor Control - Raphael's Stage (toss-up: 4:15 p.m. Japandroids - Michaelangelo's Stage; I'd love to see this band but there's no imaginable way to not be front row for OTC during this window)

5:30 p.m. The Weakerthans - Raphael's Stage

6-ish: Dinner break

7:05 p.m. Broken Social Scene - Leonardo's Stage

8:20 p.m. Guided By Voices - Leonardo's Stage

This is the end of the bands I'm actively interested in seeing. From here, I'll probably do:

9:40 p.m. Descendants - Leonardo's Stage -->

9:35 p.m. Simian Mobile Disco - Michaelangelo's Stage

10:45 p.m. Explosions in the Sky - Donatello's Stage

Headliners Death from Above 1979 were a crappy band in 2004 and remained one at Coachella this year; I'll be going to a bar or to bed at that point. It'll be nice to end the day with some climactic post-rock, though.