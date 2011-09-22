News + Links: Olivia Tremor Control, Wilco, Guided by Voices



Olivia Tremor Control/photo by David Greenwald

Download an Olivia Tremor Control bootleg: NPR recorded the reunited psych-pop heroes at New York club Le Poisson Rogue this week. The mix is messy and the band's not getting any younger, but it sounds better than their FYF set. [NPR]

Wilco played a one-hour set for Letterman: You can watch it online. I also interviewed the band for Drowned in Sound. [NY Magazine]

Guided by Voices recording reunion album: The classic lineup, which were as great as you'd want them to be at FYF, will release Let's Go Eat the Factory on New Year's Day. [Stereogum]

R.E.M. break up: The group's very good Collapse Into Now will be its last. I have a few more thoughts on Tumblr. [RawkTumblr]

Ravens & Chimes cover Echo and the Bunnymen for Cokemachineglow: It sounds like this. The New York band's long-awaited sophomore album, Holiday Life, is coming out at some point this winter. [Cokemachineglow]

Ravens & Chimes - "Ocean Rain": mp3