This Weekend's Shows: The National, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr., Future Ghost,



Sharon Van Etten / photo by David Greenwald



Here are my recommendations for this weekend, which will see a nice mix of touring acts and local favorites hitting L.A. stages.

Friday: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr. @ the Troubadour

Saturday: Future Ghost, Summer Darling and Black Apples @ the Echo + Superhumanoids @ Bootleg Bar

Sunday: The National, Neko Case and Sharon Van Etten (!) @ the Hollywood Bowl

Monday: Big Moves continue their residency at the Bootleg Bar with Maston, United Ghosts and dream-poppers Spero. (Monday's still the weekend, right? #unemployment)