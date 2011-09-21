Video Premiere: The New Division - 'True Lies'

The New Division - True Lies OFFICIAL VIDEO from The New Division on Vimeo.

The New Division bear no relation to Joy Division, but it's probably safe to assume they're fans. The SoCal band's "True Lies" offers distant vocals and well-honed emotional angst as well as twinkling synths and of-the-moment hammer-heavy drum sequencing that makes the relationship drama feel increasingly claustrophobic. (And increasingly dubstep-y, which isn't a bad thing.) The band's debut album, Shadows, is due 9/27, with a Skrillex remix presumably in 3... 2...