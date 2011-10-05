R.I.P. Bert Jansch

It's a sad day for folk as we bid goodbye to Bert Jansch, whose work with Pentangle and complex guitar style ushered in a new generation of U.K. folk. Of late, the musician was touring with Neil Young and still producing new material; you can find his last album, The Black Swan, and three classic reissues via Drag City. Above, here's the first song from his self-titled debut, a record that's style was a precursor to Nick Drake's better-known Pink Moon and an impressive piece of work in its own right.