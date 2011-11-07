Live: In One Wind, Big Moves and Gothic Tropic @ The Silverlake Lounge, 11.03.11

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An excellent show from L.A.'s Big Moves (sounding exceptionally smooth), Gothic Tropic (sounding reasonably reverb-y) and Brooklyn's In One Wind. The New York band's latest, How Bright a Shadow, is one of the year's most promising debuts, a chamber-folk plate piled high with male-female harmonies and intricate songwriting. At times, the songs twist into knots they can't untie -- puzzles that Dirty Projectors, In One Wind's most obvious influence, would slice in two with sheer virtuosity. But getting within spitting distance of their Brooklyn neighbors' sonic ambition is an achievement nearly all of this year's new bands failed to attempt: credit for that, and for the moments that make it look easy.