Mercury Music, Our Digital Record Club, Is Here

As I announced a few weeks back, I'm starting a digital record club. It's here! Every week, I'll be sending subscribers two albums--one new, one classic--via Spotify, along with special playlists, MP3 premieres and a Personal Mixtape custom-made to help you find your next favorite band.

The goal is to make music discovery as easy as it can possibly be: all you have to do is open Spotify, click "Inbox" and press play. Come check it out!. If you're a Rawkblog reader and you want to support the site, this is the best way to do it. Sign up this week and you'll get your first month free. Let's have some fun.