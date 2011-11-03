New Music: Teletextile - 'What If I'

The funny thing about hearing "Brooklyn-based" as a band descriptor this year is it's finally stopped being a bummer: maybe it's just rising rents forcing out the laptop slackers, but most new Brooklyn bands are pretty good these days! The latest to catch my ears is Teletextile, a band that sounds like PJ Harvey and Broadcast working on new material in a really great-sounding garage. "What If I" pulses with tense bass work even as singer Pamela Martinez makes the line "What if I can't escape?" sound like a surprising, multi-tracked pleasure. It's clever, tuneful, joyous; maybe it's time to move back east after all.

Teletextile - "What If I": mp3

<a href="http://teletextile.bandcamp.com/album/reflector-ep">Reflector EP by teletextile</a>

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