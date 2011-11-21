Premiere: The Explorers Club - 'Sweet Delights'

On Freedom Wind, the Explorers Club showed off their Beach Boys bona fides, but those lucky enough to dig up the band's debut EP knew their influences were broader than Brian Wilson's sweet harmonies. The band's sophomore release, 2012-due Grand Hotel, finds them looking to Burt Bacharach's complex chords and Hal David's witty lyrics for further inspiration, a sound evident on "Sweet Delights" -- a track that nods back to "Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head." The Explorers Club is releasing covers and rough mixes from the forthcoming album as a series of free EPs on Amazon; The Carolinian EP is out tomorrow.

02 Sweet Delights (under construction mix) by expclubmgmt