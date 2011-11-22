Video: Ryan Adams - 'Heartbreak a Stranger' (Bob Mould cover, 11.22.11)

DRA and a number of rock heroes (Britt Daniel, Craig and Tad from the Hold Steady, No Age, Jon Wurster, Dave Grohl, etc.) paid tribute to Bob Mould (Sugar, Husker Du) last night at Disney Hall, and it was as great as you would hope. I'll spare you a full review since I'm frankly oblivious to most of the Mould catalog (the fiancee brought me along), but here's Ryan sounding as spectacular as ever on "Heartbreak a Stranger." That voice! (Via Stereogum)