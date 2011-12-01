New Music: The Hectors - 'Your Favorite Year'
Photo by Geoff Kowalchuk
L.A.'s the Hectors sent me this track months ago and somehow it never made it into my weekly rotation. Not for lack of goodness: its low-budget post-punk is ethereal but anxious, all nipping, hesitant electric guitars grounded by the rhythm section's steady gloom. The song waits till the chorus to catch fire, tearing into Campbell's-chunky chords as singer Corinne Dinner (!) eats your face off. It ought to be b/w a Destroyer "My Favorite Year" cover, but this song is a fine friend however 2011's treated you.
The Hectors - "Your Favorite Year": mp3
(Hear more on the Hectors' website)