Pepper Rabbit Break Up



Photo by David Greenwald

Two years ago, one of my more trusted publicists sent over a track from a brand-new band. They were called Pepper Rabbit. "Wanted to get you the scoop," he wrote. I skimmed their EPs. "Red Wine," with its piano chords landing like brontosaurus feet, stood out immediately. Rawkblog premiered the track.

In the months to come, I saw a half-dozen Pepper Rabbit shows, spun their two albums, watched them go from unknown L.A. act to openers for ascendent buzz bands and Urban Outfitters playlist darlings, and was lucky enough to book them for our first-ever SXSW party in March. It's one thing to write about music as a reporter: you're supposed to keep the veneer of objectivity, of distance, between yourself and the people who make art that opens your heart. As a blogger, who writes because you love the music and want to be as close to it as you can, the lines can't help but blur. Xander Singh and Luc Laurent are great people, as charming and kind and deserving of success as the fine catalog they leave behind. I'm sad to see the band go, but I'm more grateful they've given me the chance to be a friend.

I'll leave you with a piece of Xander's goodbye note, which you should read in full on their Facebook page.