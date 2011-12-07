Video: Ryan Adams - Live on 'Letterman' (Full Concert)

If you missed Ryan Adams on tour this year (I saw him three times, four counting the Bob Mould tribute -- not a humblebrag, just a regular one), this is a pretty great document of his 2011 setlist/magnificent performances/A+ banter. If you like acoustic guitars and can watch this set without heading directly to the record store to buy the man's back catalog, you're probably reading the wrong blog. Ryan Adams, performer of the year? I think so.