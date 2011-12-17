2012 Album Release Calendar

Welcome to 2012. This is your Rawkblog album/CD/EP/tape/7”/Bandcamp release calendar. As always, listings are chosen based on potential quality or curiosity level and are by no means meant to be exhaustive. (In other words: These are just releases I’m personally interested in hearing.) These listings will be updated weekly, so check back.

It's become next to impossible to keep track of every band's no-schedule digital releases, which means a lot of good records are slipping through the tracks. Bands, if you want to be here, please email or tweet me. If any of this information has become inaccurate thanks to musical-chairs release dates, same deal. Thanks to Pitchfork, Insound and others for some of this information.

January 1:

Guided by Voices - Let's Go Eat the Factory (GBV Inc.)

January 2:

Seasons - Autumn EP (Overhead)

January 17:

Seeker Lover Keeper - s/t (Spunk Records)

Paul Brill - Breezy (Scarlet Shame Records)

Kathleen Edwards - Voyageur (Maple Music/Rounder)

Matthew Dear - Headcage EP (Ghostly)

Herman Dune - Tell Me Something I Don't Know EP (Strange Moosic)

Projectionists (ex-Pipettes) - Projectionists EP (Ditto Music - Jan. 16)

January 24:

Nada Surf - The Stars Are Indifferent to Astronomy (Barsuk)

First Aid Kit - The Lion's Roar (Wichita)

Porcelain Raft - Strange Weekend (Secretly Canadian)

Cardinal - Hymns (Fire Records)

Craig Finn (The Hold Steady) - Clear Heart Full Eyes (Vagrant)

Neal Morgan - In The Yard (self-released)

Cloud Nothings - Attack on Memory (Carpark)

John K. Samson (The Weakerthans) - Provincial (Anti-)

Big Deal - Lights Out (Mute)

January 31:

Hospitality - s/t (Merge)

Imperial Teen - Feel the Sound (Merge)

Grimes - Visions (Arbutus)

Prinzhorn Dance School - Clay Class (DFA)

Leonard Cohen - Old Ideas (Columbia)

Lana Del Rey - Born To Die (Interscope)

Grimes - Visions (4AD)

February 5:

Curren$y - Here EP (digital)

February 7:

of Montreal - Paralytic Stalks (Polyvinyl)

Sharon Van Etten - Tramp (Jagjaguwar) (prod. Aaron Dessner/The National)

Air - Le Voyage Dans La Lune (Astralwerks)

The Twilight Sad - No One Can Ever Know (FatCat)

Lindstrom - Six Cups of Rebel (Smalltown Supersound - Feb. 6)

Dr. Dog - Be The Void (Anti-)

Capybara - Dave Drusky (The Record Machine)

Mount Eerie - "Distorted Cymbals" 7" (K)

We Are the Works in Progress Japan benefit album (Deerhunter, Blonde Redhead) (Asa Wa Kuru)

February 10:

Averkiou - The New Imperative EP (Sound Study Recordings)

February 14:

The Cranberries - Roses

Tennis - Young and Old (Fat Possum)

Shearwater - Animal Joy (Sub Pop)

The Rosie Taylor Project - Twin Beds (Odd Box)

Islands - A Sleep & A Forgetting (Anti-)

Field Music - Plumb (Memphis Industries)

The Soft Hills - The Bird is Coming Down to Earth (Tapete)

Rickolus - Coyote & Mule (Circle Into Square)

February 21:

Damien Jurado - Maraqopa (Secretly Canadian)

Lambchop - Mr. M (Merge)

Archers of Loaf - Vee Vee reissue (Merge)

Tindersticks - The Something Rain (Constellation)

Perfume Genius - Put Your Back N 2 It (Matador)

Mind Spiders - Meltdown (Dirtnap)

Cursive - I Am Gemini (Saddle Creek)

Sleigh Bells - Reign of Terror (Mom + Pop)

Dirty Three - Toward the Low Sun (Drag City)

Wild Nothing - Nowhere single (ft. Andrea Estella) (Captured Tracks)

Frankie Rose - Interstellar (Slumberland)

February 28:

School of Seven Bells - Ghostory (Vagrant)

Plants and Animals - The End of That (Secret City)

Keith Fullerton Whitman - Generators (Editions Mego)

Ava Luna - Ice Level (Infinite Best)

Memoryhouse - The Slideshow Effect (Sub Pop)

March 6:

Bowerbirds - The Clearing (Dead Oceans)

The Magnetic Fields - Love at the Bottom of the Sea (Merge)

Andrew Bird - Break It Yourself (Mom + Pop)

Nite Jewel - One Second Of Love (Secretly Canadian)

Allo Darlin' - Capricornia single (Slumberland)

Pale Seas - "Something or Nothing" single (Fear & Records - out 3/5)

The Men - Open Your Heart (Sacred Bones)

March 19:

Mirrorring (Grouper, Tiny Vipers) - Foreign Body (Kranky)

Ben Browning (Cut Copy) - Lover Motion EP (Cutters)

March 20:

The Shins - Port of Morrow (Columbia)

Daniel Rossen (Grizzly Bear) - Silent Hour/Golden Mile

Will Stratton - Post-Empire (Bandcamp)

March 24:

La Sera - Sees the Light (Hardly Art)

"Please Be My Third Eye": mp3

March 24:

Keaton Henson - Dear... (Oak Ten Records)

April 3:

Bear in Heaven - I Love You, It's Cool (Dead Oceans)

Screaming Females - Ugly (Don Giovanni)

Lotus Plaza - Spooky Action at a Distance (Kranky - April 2)

Ravens & Chimes - Holiday Life (Better Looking)

Nicki Minaj - Pink Friday (Roman Reloaded) (Universal)

Great Lake Swimmers - New Wild Everywhere (Nettwerk)

Robert Pollard - Mouseman Cloud (GBV Inc.)

Weird Dreams - Choreography (Tough Love - April 2)

April 10:

Bonnie "Prince" Billy and Trembling Bells - The Marble Downs (Honest Jon's)

April 10:

M. Ward - A Wasteland Companion (Merge)

Alabama Shakes - Boys & Girls (ATO)

Lissy Trullie - s/t (Downtown)

Main Attrakionz - 808s & Dark Grapes II (Type)

April 17:

Medicine - Shot Forth Self Living, The Buried Life reissues (Captured Tracks)

Moonface (Spencer Krug) - With Siinai: Heartbreaking Bravery (Jagjaguwar)

Horse Feathers - Cynic's New Year (Kill Rock Stars)

Spiritualized - Sweet Heart Sweet Light (Fat Possum)

Azealia Banks - 1991 EP

Allo Darlin' - Europe (Slumberland)

April 24:

Electric Guest - Mondo (prod. Danger Mouse)

Jack White - Blunderbuss (Third Man/Columbia)

Toro Y Moi - June 2009 (Carpark)

April 30:

Ariel Pink & R. Stevie Moore - Ku Klux Glam (Stroll On Records - cassette release)

May TBA:

Tyler, The Creator - Wolf

May 1:

Father John Misty - Fear Fun (Sub Pop)

Patrick Watson - In Your Own Backyard (Domino)

Rufus Wainwright - Out of the Game (Decca)

Evans the Death - s/t (Slumberland)

Santigold - Master of My Make-Believe (Downtown/Atlantic)

Anenon - Inner Hue (Non Projects)

May 7:

My Bloody Valentine - Catalog reissues (Sony)

May 8:

Here We Go Magic - A Different Ship (Secretly Canadian)

Damon Albarn - Dr Dee (Virgin)

J Mascis - Heavy Blanket (Out Battery Records)

May 9:

Codeine - Barely Real EP, Frigid Stars, The White Birch reissues (Numero Group)

May 15:

Garbage - Not Your Kind of People (Stunvolume)

Simian Mobile Disco - Unpatterns (Wichita)

Violens - True (Slumberland)

Craft Spells - Gallery EP (Captured Tracks)

Beach House - Bloom (Sub Pop)

Best Coast - The Only Place (Mexican Summer)

Black Tambourine - OneTwoThreeFour EP (Slumberland)

May 22:

Mount Eerie - Clear Moon (P.W. Elverum and Sun)

JBM - Stray Ashes (Western Vinyl)

Shannon Stephens - Pull It Together (Asthmatic Kitty)

Kimbra - Vows

Saint Etienne - Words and Music by Saint Etienne

May 29:

Sigur Ros - Valtari (XL)

Marissa Nadler - The Sister (Box of Cedar Records)

Regina Spektor - What We Saw From the Cheap Seats (Sire/Warner Bros.)

Sun Kil Moon - Among the Leaves (Caldo Verde)

Melody Gardot - The Absence

The Walkmen - Heaven (Fat Possum)

Grass Widow - Internal Logic (HLR)

Azealia Banks - 1991 EP

King Tuff - s/t (Sub Pop)

June TBA:

Missy Elliott - Block Party

Timbaland

June 5:

Amanda Mair - s/t (Labrador)

The Temper Trap - s/t (Glassnote/Columbia)

Kelli Scarr - Dangling Teeth (Silence Breaks)

The Mynabirds - Generals (Saddle Creek)

Neil Young and Crazy Horse - Americana

Liars - WIXIW (Mute)

Japandroids - Celebration Rock (Polyvinyl)

Curren$y - The Stoned Immaculate (Warner Bros.)

Dntel - Aimlessness (Pampa)

The Hives - Lex Hives (Disques Hives)

June 12:

Metric - Synthetica (Metric Music International/Mom + Pop)

Dent May - Do Things (Paw Tracks)

Guided by Voices - Class Clown Spots a UFO (Fire)

Jaill - Traps (Sub Pop)

Pop Etc. - Pop Etc. (Rough Trade)

Paul Banks - Julian Plenti Lives... EP (Matador)

The dB's - Falling Off the Sky (Bar/None Records)

Motion City Soundtrack - Go (Epitaph/Boombox Generation)

Usher - Looking 4 Myself

Charli XCX - You're The One EP (Iamsound)

Rebecca Gates - The Float (12XU/Parcematone)

June 18:

Ryan Adams - Live After Deaf box set (Pax Am)

June 19:

Justin Bieber - Believe

Fiona Apple - The Idler Wheel... (Epic)

June 26:

DIIV (formerly Dive) - Oshin (Captured Tracks)

A Place to Bury Strangers - Worship (Dead Oceans)

R. Kelly - Write Me Back

Beachwood Sparks - The Tarnished Gold (Sub Pop)

July 3:

Animal Collective - Honeycomb 7" (Domino)

July 10:

Dirty Projectors - Swing Lo Magellan

Mission of Burma - Unsound (Fire)

Twin Shadow - Confess (4AD)

Deep Time - Deep Time (Hardly Art)

July 17:

Frank Ocaen - Channel Orange (Def Jam)

July 24:

Purity Ring - Shrines (4AD)

Laetitia Sadier - Silencio (Drag City)

The Gaslight Anthem - Handwritten (Mercury)

Passion Pit - Gossamer (Columbia)

Heavenly Beat - T A L E N T (Captured Tracks)

July 31:

Michael Kiwanuka - Home Again (Cherry Tree/Interscope)

Rick Ross - God Forgives, I Don't (Maybach Music Group/Def Jam)

August 7:

Niki & the Dove - Instinct (Sub Pop)

G.O.O.D. Music (Kanye West) - Cruel Summer

So Many Wizards - Warm Nothing (JAXART)

Ned Collette & Wirewalker - 2 (Fire)

August 14:

Nude Beach - II

The-Dream - Love IV (maybe?!)

August 21:

Six Organs of Admittance - Ascent

Ariel Pink - Mature Themes (4AD)

Block Party - Four (Frenchkiss)

August 28:

Alanis Morissette - Havoc and Bright Lights

Wild Nothing - Nocturne (Captured Tracks)

Divine Fits (Spoon, Wolf Parade) - A Thing Called The Divine Fits (Merge)

September 4:

Animal Collective - Centipede Hz (Domino)

Jens Lekman - I Know What Love Isn't (Secretly Canadian)

Mount Eerie - Ocean Roar (P.W. Elverum and Sun)

Bob Mould - Silver Age (Merge)

Cat Power - Sun (Matador)

Two Door Cinema Club - Beacon (Glassnote)

Sondre Lerche - Bootlegs (Mona)

September 11:

The xx - Coexist (Young Turks)

David Byrne and St. Vincent - Love This Giant (4AD/Todo Mundo)

Calexico - Algiers (Anti-)

Neil Halstead - Palindrome Hunches (Universal Republic)

Seapony - Falling (Sub Pop)

Dave Matthews Band - Away From The World (RCA)

Helvetia - Nothing In Rambling (Joyful Noise)

September 18:

Grizzly Bear - Shields (Warp)

Menomena - Moms (Barsuk)

The Hood Internet - FEAT (Decon)

Dinosaur Jr. - I Bet On Sky (Jagjaguwar)

How To Dress Well - Total Loss (Acephale)

Aimee Mann - Charmer (Superego)

The Sea and Cake - Runner (Thrill Jockey)

September 25:

Green Day - ¡Uno!

Dum Dum Girls - End of Daze EP (Sub Pop)

For Against box set (Captured Tracks)

Wickerbird - The Crow Mother (Bandcamp)

Levek - Look a Little Closer (Lefse)

No Doubt - Push and Shove (Interscope)

Efterklang - Piramida (4AD)

Dude York - The Lake EP (Bandcamp)

October 2:

The Mountain Goats - Transcendental Youth (Merge)

Beth Orton - Sugaring Season (Anti-/Epitaph)

Taken By Trees - Other Worlds (Secretly Canadian)

Tilly and the Wall - Heavy Mood (Team Love)

Dark Dark Dark - Who Needs Who (Supply and Demand Music)

John Cale - Shifty Adventures in Nookie Wood (Double Six)

Mark Eitzel - Don't Be A Stranger (Merge)

Flying Lotus - Until The Quiet Comes (Warp)

Lavender Diamond - Incorruptible Heart (Paracadute)

Bry Webb (The Constantines) - Provider (Idee Fix)

October 9:

Lord Huron - Lonesome Dreams (IAMSOUND)

Tame Impala - Lonerism (Modular)

A.C. Newman - Shut Down the Streets

Black Moth Super Rainbow - Cobra Juicy

Martin Eden - Dedicate Function

October 16:

Bat For Lashes - The Haunted Man (EMI)

Pinback - Information Retrieved (Temporary Residence Ltd.)

Bat For Lashes - The Haunted Man (EMI)

Ben Gibbard - Former Lives

Jason Lytle - Dept. of Disappearance

Earlimart - System Preferences

October 23:

Main Attrakionz - Bossalinis & Fooliyones (Young One)

Paul Banks - Banks (Matador)

Taylor Swift - Red (Big Machine)

October 30:

Andrew Bird - Hands of Glory (Mom + Pop)

November 6:

Dirty Projectors - About To Die EP (Domino)

November 13:

Big Boi - Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors (Def Jam)

El Perro Del Mar - Pale Fire (The Control Group)

November 20:

Ghostface Killah - Twelve Reasons to Die (Soul Temple)

December 4:

Scott Walker - Bish Bosch (4AD)

Ke$ha - Warrior

Misc. Digital Releases, Out Now:

Kitty Pryde - Haha I'm Sorry

2012 TBA/Probable:

High Highs

The Avalanches

Beach Fossils

Paramore

David Vandervelde - Big Lies

Mazzy Star

Janelle Monae

Chelsea Wolfe

Morrissey

LA Font

Lucy Rose

Ryan Adams - Black Hole

2012 Rumor Mill/Possible:

Psychic Twin

Atoms For Peace (Thom Yorke)

John Cale

Rose Elinor Dougall

Tokyo Police Club

Jim Guthrie

The Long Winters

Division Day

The Good, The Bad & The Queen

Dr. Dre - Detox

Jonathan Coulton

VEGA

Beth Orton

Casimer Pascal (ex-Pas/Cal) - solo debut / Casimer & Casimer

The Thrills/Conor Deasy release

Jon Brion

The Wrens

Evangelicals

DOOMSTARKS (Ghostface and MF Doom)

Spoon -- Dudes are due, right?