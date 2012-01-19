And Now, A Public Service Announcement From LA Font

LA Font, one of L.A.'s best rock bands -- and, obvious full disclosure, friends of Rawkblog -- are raising funds via Kickstarter to make their sophomore album. This is the new reality: if you're not on Pitchfork or NPR, no label is going to give your band money to make a record. Surely "Lipsmack" alone has given you more than a few bucks' worth of enjoyment? Watch the band's plea to Rawkblog readers above and give them a hand on Kickstarter.

LA Font - "Lipsmack": mp3