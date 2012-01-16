Video Premiere: Keaton Henson - 'Strawbear'

For those for whom wounded folk feels like balm upon a wound, you'll find fine medicine in Keaton Henson. The London songwriter's music is almost violently spare, offering just enough melody and feeling to carve his way into your heart. Like Nick Drake before him, he's intensely shy and has decided to avoid traditional forms of performance, opting instead, for now at least, to make performance videos -- like this one.

(Henson's Dear... is due Feb. 27)

Previously: Video: Keaton Henson - "You Don't Know How Lucky You Are"