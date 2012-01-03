Video: The Mountain Goats - 'You Were Cool'

Let's start the year off right. Like Jens Lekman's "Cowboy Boots," one of the best songs of 2011 didn't get an official release last year. I had the pleasure of watching the Mountain Goats play triumphant high school ode "You Were Cool" twice last year; here's a nice, professionally shot take from his Lollapalooza performance. We may get a recorded version sooner than later: the last time I saw the band, at the Troubadour in December, John Darnielle all but promised another record: "Unlike those navel-gazers who release 12 tracks every year," he said, "I put in work. Because I'm grateful to be here, so I owe people music." Aw, John, I think you've got that backward.