Videos: Standard Fare - Groupee Session

I've spent most of the past 18 months obsessing over Standard Fare's The Noyelle Beat, a relationship vivisection as charismatic and emotionally potent as any electric break-up record since Cursive's Domestica. In March 2010 (at SXSW, it appears), Groupee captured the band tearing through a handful of the album's best songs like hungry bears. Please join me in putting these on loop. Bonus points to singer Emma Kupa for the Absolutely Kosher shirt, R.I.P. All the videos after the jump, more goodness on Groupee.com. "Love Doesn't Just Stop," above, and duet "A Night with a Friend" are particularly scorching.