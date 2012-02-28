Rawkblog & TwentyFourBit Present: Waynestock II

No way. Way! The rumors are true: Rawkblog is once again teaming up with our pals at TwentyFourBit to put on an unofficial SXSW day party. It's set for noon on Thursday, March 15, at the Jackalope on 6th and Trinity. We'll have free beer, free coconut water and free jams from seven bands we love all day. Come hang! The lineup:

12:30 p.m. - J. Irvin Dally

1:20 - Big Deal

2:10 - A Classic Education

3:00 - The Mynabirds

3:50 - ARMS

4:40 - Lissy Trullie

5:30 - North Highlands

Listen to a mixtape of our bands below and download it right here:

You can RSVP and share the event on Facebook, if you're into that. No need to write +1 -- just bring your friends!

Many, many thanks to our sponsors, O.N.E. Coconut Water, Topspin and DoradoPkg - Music Packaging -- all great companies we're proud to work with.

Poster by the incomparable Traci Larson.