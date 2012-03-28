New Music: Peg - 'Dignity'
Peg's "Dignity" starts as thoughtful singer-songwriter material, with guitar arpeggios poking out like little beams of light and Sheridan Riley's vocals crooning wryly. Then the band comes in and it swerves into this searing psych-rock section, and you pee your pants a little bit. The band is a new trio from Long Beach; judging by this and the maybe-even-better "Unwinding of a Vein," they're probably geniuses.
Peg - "Dignity": mp3
Follow the band on Bandcamp.
Want more music? Get great new albums in your inbox every week with Rawkblog's Mercury Music Digital Record Club.