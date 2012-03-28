New Music: Peg - 'Dignity'

Peg's "Dignity" starts as thoughtful singer-songwriter material, with guitar arpeggios poking out like little beams of light and Sheridan Riley's vocals crooning wryly. Then the band comes in and it swerves into this searing psych-rock section, and you pee your pants a little bit. The band is a new trio from Long Beach; judging by this and the maybe-even-better "Unwinding of a Vein," they're probably geniuses.

Peg - "Dignity": mp3

Follow the band on Bandcamp.

<a href="http://pegmusic.bandcamp.com/track/dignity">Dignity by Peg</a>

<a href="http://pegmusic.bandcamp.com/track/unwinding-of-a-vein">Unwinding of a Vein by Peg</a>

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