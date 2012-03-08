Photos: J. Irvin Dally @ SXSW 2011

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After hearing J. Irvin Dally's evocative folk ripple through my limbic system at last year's SXSW, I had to book him for one of our Brand X L.A. Unheard shows as soon as possible. Now I can't wait to see him back in Austin again. Scarf down your breakfast tacos and come down to the Jackalope early next week -- it'll be worth it.

Grab the Waynestock II mixtape via our friends at Topspin and RSVP on Facebook. If you're heading to Austin this year, you can get my complete guide to the festival as a PDF or Amazon e-book -- and help fund our party! See you there.

I'll also be sharing SXSW tips and talking bands to watch on Billboard.com's TMI show today, just after noon. Tune in!